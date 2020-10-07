China’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped by US$22 billion in September, to US$3.1426 trillion. Photo: ReutersChina’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped by US$22 billion in September, to US$3.1426 trillion. Photo: Reuters
Why did China’s forex reserves fall by US$22 billion in September?

  • A drop in China’s foreign exchange reserves could mean that there were money outflows from the country, or it could reflect a strengthening US dollar
  • As China looks to reduce its reliance on US dollar assets, Japanese government bonds are being increasingly favoured

Karen Yeung
Updated: 7:30pm, 7 Oct, 2020

