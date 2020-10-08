Experts say clean energy targets in China’s next five-year plan for the period covering 2021-25 will be critical in reaching the goal in bid to fight climate change. Photo: AFP
China’s carbon neutral goal could cost over US$5 trillion
- President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly in September that China would achieve carbon neutrality before 2060
- China is the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide
Topic | Climate change
