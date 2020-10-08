Experts say clean energy targets in China’s next five-year plan for the period covering 2021-25 will be critical in reaching the goal in bid to fight climate change. Photo: AFPExperts say clean energy targets in China’s next five-year plan for the period covering 2021-25 will be critical in reaching the goal in bid to fight climate change. Photo: AFP
Experts say clean energy targets in China’s next five-year plan for the period covering 2021-25 will be critical in reaching the goal in bid to fight climate change. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s carbon neutral goal could cost over US$5 trillion

  • President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly in September that China would achieve carbon neutrality before 2060
  • China is the world’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide

Topic |   Climate change
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:24am, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Experts say clean energy targets in China’s next five-year plan for the period covering 2021-25 will be critical in reaching the goal in bid to fight climate change. Photo: AFPExperts say clean energy targets in China’s next five-year plan for the period covering 2021-25 will be critical in reaching the goal in bid to fight climate change. Photo: AFP
Experts say clean energy targets in China’s next five-year plan for the period covering 2021-25 will be critical in reaching the goal in bid to fight climate change. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE