China’s transport ministry is attempting to double the length of the nation’s high-speed railway network to 70,000km (43,496 miles) by 2035. Photo: Bloomberg
What is China’s economic plan to meet Xi Jinping’s vision for ‘socialist modernisation’ by 2035?
- The fifth plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee will take place between October 26-29
- China is keen to avoid the so-called middle-income trap despite the impact of the coronavirus and the various tensions with the United States
