Did China’s services sector remain strong in September?

  • The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, rose to 54.8 in September from 54.0 in August
  • The official non-manufacturing PMI, released by the National Bureau of Statistics last week, was 55.9 in September, up from 55.2 for August

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 10:12am, 9 Oct, 2020

