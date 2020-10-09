The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on sentiment within smaller, private firms, rose to 54.8 in September from 54.0 in August, remaining positive for a fifth consecutive month. Photo: Bloomberg
Did China’s services sector remain strong in September?
- The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, rose to 54.8 in September from 54.0 in August
- The official non-manufacturing PMI, released by the National Bureau of Statistics last week, was 55.9 in September, up from 55.2 for August
Topic | China economy
