Officials in Luohu district, Shenzhen, will distribute 50,000 digital “red packets” containing 200 yuan (US$30) worth of China’s new sovereign digital currency, starting next week. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Shenzhen giving away millions in sovereign digital yuan to test technology and boost consumption
- Winners will be announced on Sunday and can receive their digital ‘red packet’ by opening an e-wallet via official app
- The payouts can be used to make purchases at 3,389 designated shops in Luohu district from Monday
