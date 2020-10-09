China’s state-owned industrial firms had combined gross assets of 210 trillion yuan (US$31 trillion) at the end of 2018, with their net assets after subtracting debt totalling 58.7 trillion yuan, government data showed. Photo: KazMunayGas
China’s SOE reforms must encourage competition and provide subsidy transparency, state economist says
- State firms are widely expected to play a bigger role with Communist Party leaders due to meet later this month to flesh out the policy for the new five-year plan
- Huang Qunhui is advising the government on developing the 2021-25 plan in his role as the head of the Institute of Economics under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
Topic | State-owned enterprises
China’s state-owned industrial firms had combined gross assets of 210 trillion yuan (US$31 trillion) at the end of 2018, with their net assets after subtracting debt totalling 58.7 trillion yuan, government data showed. Photo: KazMunayGas