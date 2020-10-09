Central bankers from a handful of developed countries recently formed a working group to discuss sovereign digital currencies, but none of the participants have formally decided to issue one. Photo: ShutterstockCentral bankers from a handful of developed countries recently formed a working group to discuss sovereign digital currencies, but none of the participants have formally decided to issue one. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

China not among major central banks in talks on global digital currency principles

  • Despite China being a world leader in testing its own digital sovereign currency, the People’s Bank of China was conspicuously absent from international group discussion
  • Nascent digital yuan has not been officially rolled out, but it continues to be tested in ongoing pilot programmes across China

Topic |   Digital currencies
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Oct, 2020

