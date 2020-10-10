Visitors to Ichiban Street are now greeted with a sign saying the street is temporarily closed for renovation. Photo: He Huifeng
Chinese authorities step in to ‘correct’ Japanese-themed street in Guangdong popular with tourists
- Japanese-themed Ichiban Street in Guangdong closed to visitors as it needs to be ‘corrected and renamed’, guard at site says
- Local business owners have speculated copyright complaints and patriotism could be behind the closure
Topic | China economy
Visitors to Ichiban Street are now greeted with a sign saying the street is temporarily closed for renovation. Photo: He Huifeng