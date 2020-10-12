Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan is now a deputy head of the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: Simon Song
US financial sanctions against China ‘suicidal’ for Washington, former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan says
- The Trump administration must issue a report to the US Congress on Monday in a follow up to July’s Hong Kong Autonomy Act
- Huang Qifan, the outspoken former mayor of Chongqing, believes that China’s economic and financial links with the US are too valuable
Topic | US-China decoupling
Former Chongqing mayor Huang Qifan is now a deputy head of the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: Simon Song