The digital yuan, officially known as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), is part of China’s plan to move towards a cashless society. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen’s sovereign digital currency giveaway attracts 2 million applicants in China’s latest test of virtual yuan
- A total of 50,000 digital ‘red packets’ each containing 200 yuan (US$30) were available, meaning only 2.61 per cent of applicants were successful
- It is the latest in a series of trials to test and promote the new digital yuan, officially known as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP)
Topic | China digital currency
