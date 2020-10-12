China’s central bank is calling for the faster implementation of a nationwide roll-out of its sovereign digital currency. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s central bank urges faster digital yuan roll-out as other countries begin tests
- People’s Bank of China comments come as other major central banks have made inroads on the development of their own sovereign digital currencies
- China must also ensure that its ongoing pilot tests show the digital yuan is ‘controllable and safeguards the security of payments’
