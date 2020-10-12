Workers assemble electronic components at a factory of Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn in Shenzhen, Guangzhou province. Photo: AFP
China showers policy incentives on Shenzhen as Xi pushes to create model city
- New five-year plan for southern manufacturing and technology hub stresses the need to explore and adopt a wide range of local policies
- Shenzhen said to be the natural choice for such an innovative push, as it is often cited by leaders as evidence of Beijing’s effective governance
