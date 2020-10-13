Last week, the World Trade Organization (WTO) revised upwards its forecast for global trade growth in 2020 to a contraction of 9.2 per cent from a range of between minus 12.9 per cent and minus 32 per cent it projected in April. Photo: Reuters
breaking | China’s imports post biggest surge since before coronavirus pandemic, as trade recovery gathers head of steam
- China’s exports grew by 9.9 per cent in September year-on-year, while imports surged by 13.2 per cent, the first growth of inbound shipments since June
- Export growth aided by reopening markets in the West, but with new outbreaks of the coronavirus across Europe and the United States, demand may be fragile
