The Qingdao government confirmed nine new cases as of Tuesday morning after testing 2.9 million people within 48 hours after fears. Photo: APThe Qingdao government confirmed nine new cases as of Tuesday morning after testing 2.9 million people within 48 hours after fears. Photo: AP
The Qingdao government confirmed nine new cases as of Tuesday morning after testing 2.9 million people within 48 hours after fears. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Qingdao coronavirus outbreak ‘won’t derail’ China’s economic recovery

  • Fears of an outbreak were triggered when two workers at the city’s port were confirmed as being asymptomatic cases at the end of September
  • Millions of tourists also visited the city during the recent ‘golden week’ holiday, with 4,000 flights arriving or departing the city during the eight-day holiday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:57pm, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Qingdao government confirmed nine new cases as of Tuesday morning after testing 2.9 million people within 48 hours after fears. Photo: APThe Qingdao government confirmed nine new cases as of Tuesday morning after testing 2.9 million people within 48 hours after fears. Photo: AP
The Qingdao government confirmed nine new cases as of Tuesday morning after testing 2.9 million people within 48 hours after fears. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE