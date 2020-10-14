A number of central banks are at various stages in creating and testing sovereign digital currencies. Image: SCMP Graphics
Which central bank will launch world’s first digital currency?
- Sovereign digital currencies are traditional money, but in digital form, that will be issued and governed by the world’s regional central banks
- China has made rapid progress while other members of the G20, and the likes of Sweden and Cambodia, are also at various stages of research and development
