A number of central banks are at various stages in creating and testing sovereign digital currencies. Image: SCMP Graphics A number of central banks are at various stages in creating and testing sovereign digital currencies. Image: SCMP Graphics
Explainer |
Which central bank will launch world’s first digital currency?

  • Sovereign digital currencies are traditional money, but in digital form, that will be issued and governed by the world’s regional central banks
  • China has made rapid progress while other members of the G20, and the likes of Sweden and Cambodia, are also at various stages of research and development

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Oct, 2020

