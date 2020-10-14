Hong Kong has formally protested US rules on export labelling at the WTO. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong lashes out at US ‘Made in China’ labelling rule at the World Trade Organization
- Hong Kong formally protested US rules on export labelling at a meeting of the World Trade Organization’s General Council on Tuesday
- Washington ruled in August that Hong Kong shipments to the US will need to be stamped as Made in China effective November 9
