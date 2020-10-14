Beijing has learned its lesson about excessive monetary easing from the global financial crisis in 2008 when a massive amount of money was unleashed into hands of local governments and state enterprises, resulting in a mountain of debt. Photo: EPA-EFE
What does China’s September loan data mean for the economy and the yuan?
- Banks in China extended 1.9 trillion yuan (US$283 billion) in new yuan loans in September, up from 1.28 trillion yuan in August
- China is projected to be the only Group of 20 nation to record positive economic growth in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund
