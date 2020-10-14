President Xi Jinping praised Shenzhen for setting an example of the ‘boundless power of China’s reform and opening up’. Photo: Martin Chan
China’s Xi Jinping praises Shenzhen as economic model for country at ‘historic crossroad’
- Xi Jinping on Wednesday praised Shenzhen for showcasing China‘s potential for economic transformation following 40 years of impressive growth
- After decades of rapid economic expansion, China is facing unprecedented challenges that require continued reform and opening up, Xi said
