China’s producer price index, reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, shrank 2.1 per cent in September compared to a year earlier, widening slightly from a fall of 2.0 per cent in August. Photo: Xinhua
China’s September consumer inflation eases as pork price surge ebbs, but pressure remains on manufacturers
- China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, down from 2.4 per cent in August
- China’s producer price index (PPI) shrank 2.1 per cent in September compared to a year earlier, widening slightly from a fall of 2.0 per cent in August
