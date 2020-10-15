In the first eight months of the year, combined central and local government revenues fell 7.5 per cent from a year earlier to 12.6 trillion yuan (US$4.6 trillion), according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance. Photo: AP In the first eight months of the year, combined central and local government revenues fell 7.5 per cent from a year earlier to 12.6 trillion yuan (US$4.6 trillion), according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance. Photo: AP
In the first eight months of the year, combined central and local government revenues fell 7.5 per cent from a year earlier to 12.6 trillion yuan (US$4.6 trillion), according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

No paper, no cups: China’s local authorities further tighten their belts as coronavirus, tax cuts weigh heavy

  • Shandong province on China’s eastern coast plans to cut expenditures on non-essential items by as much as 60 per cent on top of budget cuts already announced
  • China’s economy rebounded in the second quarter, but government revenues have not fully recovered after cuts in taxes and fees aimed at boosting the economy

Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:15pm, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In the first eight months of the year, combined central and local government revenues fell 7.5 per cent from a year earlier to 12.6 trillion yuan (US$4.6 trillion), according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance. Photo: AP In the first eight months of the year, combined central and local government revenues fell 7.5 per cent from a year earlier to 12.6 trillion yuan (US$4.6 trillion), according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance. Photo: AP
In the first eight months of the year, combined central and local government revenues fell 7.5 per cent from a year earlier to 12.6 trillion yuan (US$4.6 trillion), according to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE