The world’s largest assembly centre for Apple iPhones – Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province – is running at full steam to meet demand for the new iPhone 12. Illustration: Henry Wong
What decoupling? In China’s ‘iPhone City’, it’s full steam ahead to produce Apple’s new 5G iPhone 12
- Tech giant Foxconn is on a hiring spree, with one recruitment centre alone processing about 2,000 applications a day as migrants arrive en masse for a factory job making Apple’s iPhone 12
- At the world’s largest assembly plant for iPhones, many eager applicants arrive at dawn and are put to work on the assembly line that afternoon
Topic | China economy
The world’s largest assembly centre for Apple iPhones – Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province – is running at full steam to meet demand for the new iPhone 12. Illustration: Henry Wong