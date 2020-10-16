Throwing away or destroying food is a global problem, including in China where ordering excessive amounts in restaurants is traditionally seen as a sign of hospitality. Photo: Xinhua Throwing away or destroying food is a global problem, including in China where ordering excessive amounts in restaurants is traditionally seen as a sign of hospitality. Photo: Xinhua
Throwing away or destroying food is a global problem, including in China where ordering excessive amounts in restaurants is traditionally seen as a sign of hospitality. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China speeds up draft law against food waste as nation strives to feed 1.4 billion people

  • China’s Legislative Affairs Commission is drafting a law to ban food waste, a problem that President Xi Jinping described as ‘shocking’ earlier this year
  • Beijing is also preparing grain supply law as the issue of food security has become more important amid souring relations with the United States

Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 4:00pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Throwing away or destroying food is a global problem, including in China where ordering excessive amounts in restaurants is traditionally seen as a sign of hospitality. Photo: Xinhua Throwing away or destroying food is a global problem, including in China where ordering excessive amounts in restaurants is traditionally seen as a sign of hospitality. Photo: Xinhua
Throwing away or destroying food is a global problem, including in China where ordering excessive amounts in restaurants is traditionally seen as a sign of hospitality. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE