Chinese exports and consumer spending picked up in the past quarter, leading to strong economic growth forecasts. Photo: AP Chinese exports and consumer spending picked up in the past quarter, leading to strong economic growth forecasts. Photo: AP
Chinese exports and consumer spending picked up in the past quarter, leading to strong economic growth forecasts. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: economic growth in third quarter neared pre-coronavirus level, economists forecast

  • China is expected to report a quarterly economic growth rate of 5.5 per cent on Monday morning, up from 3.2 per cent rise in the April-June period
  • Key growth engines are exports and improved domestic consumption, Morgan Stanley says

Topic |   China GDP
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese exports and consumer spending picked up in the past quarter, leading to strong economic growth forecasts. Photo: AP Chinese exports and consumer spending picked up in the past quarter, leading to strong economic growth forecasts. Photo: AP
Chinese exports and consumer spending picked up in the past quarter, leading to strong economic growth forecasts. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE