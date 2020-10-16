Chinese exports and consumer spending picked up in the past quarter, leading to strong economic growth forecasts. Photo: AP
China GDP: economic growth in third quarter neared pre-coronavirus level, economists forecast
- China is expected to report a quarterly economic growth rate of 5.5 per cent on Monday morning, up from 3.2 per cent rise in the April-June period
- Key growth engines are exports and improved domestic consumption, Morgan Stanley says
