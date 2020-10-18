China is facing shortages of coal heading into winter due to import restrictions and recent safety and environmental inspections. Photo: AFP China is facing shortages of coal heading into winter due to import restrictions and recent safety and environmental inspections. Photo: AFP
China is facing shortages of coal heading into winter due to import restrictions and recent safety and environmental inspections. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China faces coal shortage as import restrictions, tighter environmental checks begin to bite

  • China has imposed caps on coal imports through quotas and quality restrictions in recent months, which has seen import growth to decline since May
  • Authorities have used the restrictions to manage domestic demand, but areas like the country’s frigid northeast face shortages as winter approaches

Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 12:30pm, 18 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is facing shortages of coal heading into winter due to import restrictions and recent safety and environmental inspections. Photo: AFP China is facing shortages of coal heading into winter due to import restrictions and recent safety and environmental inspections. Photo: AFP
China is facing shortages of coal heading into winter due to import restrictions and recent safety and environmental inspections. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE