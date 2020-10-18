China is facing shortages of coal heading into winter due to import restrictions and recent safety and environmental inspections. Photo: AFP
China faces coal shortage as import restrictions, tighter environmental checks begin to bite
- China has imposed caps on coal imports through quotas and quality restrictions in recent months, which has seen import growth to decline since May
- Authorities have used the restrictions to manage domestic demand, but areas like the country’s frigid northeast face shortages as winter approaches
Topic | China economy
China is facing shortages of coal heading into winter due to import restrictions and recent safety and environmental inspections. Photo: AFP