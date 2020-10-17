A woman works at a textile factory in Handan, Hebei province, during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
Looking for lingerie? Chinese production lines pick up slack as garment, textile orders shift from India
- Some global brands are turning to China to ensure holiday orders are fulfilled during the pandemic, but expanding future production outside China is still on the cards
- One factory in China’s manufacturing hub of Guangdong received an order for 800,000 sets of underwear – an order that was supposed to go elsewhere
Topic | China economy
A woman works at a textile factory in Handan, Hebei province, during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xinhua