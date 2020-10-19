Retail sales are a key measurement of consumption in the world’s most populous nation. Photo: AFP
China GDP: economy grew by 4.9 per cent in third quarter of 2020
- China’s growth picks up from 3.2 per cent in the second quarter and a contraction of 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020
- Industrial production and retail sales grew by 6.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively from a year earlier as investment turned positive for the first time this year
