Twenty-five out of 28 traders and analysts, or nearly 90 per cent, in a snap Reuters poll had predicted no change to either the one-year or the five-year loan prime rate (LPR). Photo: Reuters
China ‘unsurprisingly’ keeps loan prime rate steady for sixth straight month amid economic recovery
- The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent – as widely expected by the market
- Official data on Monday showed China’s economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution
Topic | China economy
