Australia was China’s top supplier of live cattle in the first seven months of the year until it was overtaken by New Zealand, official customs data showed. Photo: Reuters Australia was China’s top supplier of live cattle in the first seven months of the year until it was overtaken by New Zealand, official customs data showed. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia cattle trade continues despite tensions

  • Beijing has unleashed a raft of actions against Australian exports following Canberra’s push for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus
  • Last week both cotton and coal were drawn into the trade dispute which has already involved beef, wine and barley

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:07am, 20 Oct, 2020

