China’s sovereign digital currency is entering an already very crowded payments market in China, with the likes of WeChat Pay and Alipay already dominating the sector. Photo: Reuters China’s sovereign digital currency is entering an already very crowded payments market in China, with the likes of WeChat Pay and Alipay already dominating the sector. Photo: Reuters
China’s sovereign digital currency is entering an already very crowded payments market in China, with the likes of WeChat Pay and Alipay already dominating the sector. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China digital currency: Shenzhen consumers spend 8.8 million yuan in largest trial of digital yuan

  • Over 47,000 consumers in the Luohu district of Shenzhen spent 8.8 million yuan (US$1.3 million) during a week-long trial of China’s sovereign digital currency
  • A total of 1.9 million applicants had applied for 50,000 digital ‘red packets’ each containing 200 yuan (US$30), with 62,000 transactions taking place overall

Topic |   China digital currency
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 5:00pm, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s sovereign digital currency is entering an already very crowded payments market in China, with the likes of WeChat Pay and Alipay already dominating the sector. Photo: Reuters China’s sovereign digital currency is entering an already very crowded payments market in China, with the likes of WeChat Pay and Alipay already dominating the sector. Photo: Reuters
China’s sovereign digital currency is entering an already very crowded payments market in China, with the likes of WeChat Pay and Alipay already dominating the sector. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE