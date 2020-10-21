China’s scandal-plagued peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry has virtually disappeared, but tens of millions of Chinese investors are still owed money. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s P2P ‘financial refugees’ face never ending wait to recover lost US$120 billion
- Scores of Chinese investors suffered losses due to the collapse of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending schemes, with around 800 billion yuan (US$119 billion) still owed
- P2P firm Ezubao was one of the country’s biggest Ponzi schemes, fleecing more than 50 billion yuan from about 900,000 investors
