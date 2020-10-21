Taiwan’s exports grew by 6.4 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China, Taiwan and Vietnam successfully contained coronavirus, now they are the poster boys for global trade
- China, Taiwan and Vietnam were among the only economies who brought the spread of Covid-19 under control early on
- Turkey was the only other nation within the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) data to show a recovery, although this was only marginal
Topic | China trade
Taiwan’s exports grew by 6.4 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters