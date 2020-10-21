The US State Department blacklisted six Chinese entities and two Chinese men this week for having dealt with Iranian shipping company Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, whose shipping containers are seen here at the Port of Hamburg in Germany. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s US dollar debt market showing cracks from US sanctions and prospect of more
- If United States decides to block top Chinese firms from US dollar financings, everyone will have to stop trading their bonds immediately, analyst says
- Chinese technology companies, banks and state-owned enterprises are key targets for American sanctions, affecting the price of their bonds in the Chinese corporate bond market
Topic | US-China relations
