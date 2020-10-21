China has emerged as a key campaign issue ahead of the November 3 election between President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations not doomed for a ‘dead end’ under Biden presidency, says prominent Chinese academic
- The US-China relationship is not fatally wounded and could improve if Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the US presidential election, says Yao Yang
- Yao, a prominent Chinese academic, says Beijing can no longer ‘keep a low profile’ in international affairs as its influence is too large
