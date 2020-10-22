Economic analysis shows US President Donald Trump’s trade policies on China have hurt both countries. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Economic analysis shows US President Donald Trump’s trade policies on China have hurt both countries. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Economic analysis shows US President Donald Trump’s trade policies on China have hurt both countries. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Economy /  China Economy

Donald Trump promised a tough China trade policy, but few think it has worked

  • Trump famously tweeted that ‘trade wars are good and easy to win’, but after four years it is hard to say his China policies have worked
  • Allowing for the pandemic, many economists claim Trump’s trade stance has hurt the US economy as much as it has China’s

Topic |   Donald Trump
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 1:34am, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Economic analysis shows US President Donald Trump’s trade policies on China have hurt both countries. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Economic analysis shows US President Donald Trump’s trade policies on China have hurt both countries. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Economic analysis shows US President Donald Trump’s trade policies on China have hurt both countries. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE