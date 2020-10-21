US President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook tour the Flextronics manufacturing facility where Apple’s Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas. Photo: AFP
US-China tech war: can Washington take a leaf out of Beijing’s plans on strategic technologies?
- Analysts say the Trump administration’s new strategic plan reads like a wish list to maintain American advantages in the face of mounting competition from China
- Washington’s unhappiness with China in the technology sector is laid bare in new strategy, but document offers no concrete plans to achieve the desired results
Topic | Technology
