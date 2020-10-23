In the first half of 2020, Taiwan recorded 88,555 deaths and 79,760 births. It’s population is forecast to decline this year for the first time. Photo: AP In the first half of 2020, Taiwan recorded 88,555 deaths and 79,760 births. It’s population is forecast to decline this year for the first time. Photo: AP
In the first half of 2020, Taiwan recorded 88,555 deaths and 79,760 births. It’s population is forecast to decline this year for the first time. Photo: AP
Taiwan’s shrinking population forces government to woo overseas talent, retrain workers

  • Births in Taiwan this year are expected to plunge to 166,351, the lowest level since records began in 1980, the island’s government says
  • To offset its shrinking workforce, Taipei is retraining older workers, courting overseas talent and increasing financial incentives for parents

