Liu He says China is pushing ahead with efforts to develop core technology in the face of external pressure. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Liu He says foreign hostility spurring nation’s push for hi-tech independence
- Vice-Premier Liu He says China is pushing ahead with efforts to boost development of home-grown technology in the face of external pressure
- Beijing is also raising standards in the financial sector, including in banking, insurance, securities and asset management, Liu says
Topic | China economy
