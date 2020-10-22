The recovery in Chinese consumer spending remains weak and uneven, mainly led by high-end consumption. Photo: EPA-EFE The recovery in Chinese consumer spending remains weak and uneven, mainly led by high-end consumption. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s retail sales rebound, but a shift in consumer habits makes the economic outlook fuzzy

  • Recovery in Chinese consumer spending remains weak and has been led mainly by high-end consumption, leading analysts to wonder if the momentum is sustainable in the fourth quarter
  • Uneven purchasing patterns and a drop in spending compared with income levels in the third quarter show China ‘has a ways to go to return to normalcy’

Orange Wang
Updated: 10:00pm, 22 Oct, 2020

