China's currency has gained about 7 per cent against the US dollar in the past six months, stoking debate among economists over whether authorities should intervene to slow the rally. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s yuan exchange rate: is 6.66 a new sweet spot for the currency against the US dollar?

  • China’s yuan has gained about 7 per cent against the US currency in the past six months
  • But some economists think the current exchange rate of around 6.66 is approaching a balanced level

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:45pm, 22 Oct, 2020

