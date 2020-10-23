The yuan has gained around 7 per cent against the US dollar in the past six months, stoking debate over whether authorities should intervene to slow the rally, although officially, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has stopped directly intervening in the exchange rate, instead leaving it to the market. Photo: EPA-EFE
US dollar-yuan exchange rate: China sees currency rise as ‘relatively moderate’ despite concerns
- The yuan has gained around 7 per cent against the US dollar in the past six months amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington
- Concerns have been raised among analysts over the speed of the appreciation of the yuan
The yuan has gained around 7 per cent against the US dollar in the past six months, stoking debate over whether authorities should intervene to slow the rally, although officially, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has stopped directly intervening in the exchange rate, instead leaving it to the market. Photo: EPA-EFE