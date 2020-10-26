Shanghai’s party chief said the city had made substantial progress in becoming an international finance centre. Photo: AFP Shanghai’s party chief said the city had made substantial progress in becoming an international finance centre. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s party chief said the city had made substantial progress in becoming an international finance centre. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China repeats opening up pledges in drive to lure foreign investors into Shanghai

  • Central bank chief Yi Gang tells Bund Summit that the country’s focus on domestic economy does not mean it is shutting the door on the rest of the world
  • Pledges come ahead of key Communist Party meeting in Beijing to outline plans for economy over next five years

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:00am, 26 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Shanghai’s party chief said the city had made substantial progress in becoming an international finance centre. Photo: AFP Shanghai’s party chief said the city had made substantial progress in becoming an international finance centre. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s party chief said the city had made substantial progress in becoming an international finance centre. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE