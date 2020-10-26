Shanghai’s party chief said the city had made substantial progress in becoming an international finance centre. Photo: AFP
China repeats opening up pledges in drive to lure foreign investors into Shanghai
- Central bank chief Yi Gang tells Bund Summit that the country’s focus on domestic economy does not mean it is shutting the door on the rest of the world
- Pledges come ahead of key Communist Party meeting in Beijing to outline plans for economy over next five years
Topic | China economy
Shanghai’s party chief said the city had made substantial progress in becoming an international finance centre. Photo: AFP