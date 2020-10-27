The People’s Bank of China, shown here in Beijing, has published a draft law that would give legal status to the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) system. Photo: Kyodo The People’s Bank of China, shown here in Beijing, has published a draft law that would give legal status to the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) system. Photo: Kyodo
The People’s Bank of China, shown here in Beijing, has published a draft law that would give legal status to the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) system. Photo: Kyodo
Economy /  China Economy

China moves to legalise digital yuan and ban competitors with new draft law

  • People’s Bank of China stipulates for the first time that the digital yuan will be allowed to circulate and be converted like physical currency
  • Head of central bank’s digital currency research institute admits potential problems with digital yuan, but says they reinforce need for central bank oversight

Topic |   Digital currencies
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:52am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The People’s Bank of China, shown here in Beijing, has published a draft law that would give legal status to the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) system. Photo: Kyodo The People’s Bank of China, shown here in Beijing, has published a draft law that would give legal status to the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) system. Photo: Kyodo
The People’s Bank of China, shown here in Beijing, has published a draft law that would give legal status to the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) system. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE