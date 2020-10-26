The United States has lodged an appeal against a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that some of President Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China were unlawful. Photo: AFP
US lodges appeal against WTO ruling in China’s favour over trade war tariffs
- At a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva on Monday, it was confirmed that the US had lodged an appeal against a disputes court ruling in China’s favour
- China had sued the US over the unilateral imposition of two rounds of trade war tariffs, but lack of appeal court means US appeal cannot be heard
