In the first nine months of the year, industrial profits at China’s biggest firms fell by 2.4 per cent year on year, with May, June, July, August and September representing the only months of growth in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s industrial giants see profit growth for fifth straight month in September, but still down in 2020
- Industrial profits at China’s biggest firms dropped by 2.4 per cent in first nine months, compared with the same period last year
- In September, profits of large industrial firms increased 10.1 per cent compared with a year earlier
Topic | China economy
