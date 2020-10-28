China’s booming delivery sector has helped keep e-commerce humming during the coronavirus pandemic while providing low-skilled jobs for millions of university graduates and laid-off workers from other industries. Illustration: Perry Tse
What economic recovery? China’s delivery drivers just along for the ride as other opportunities remain elusive
- Despite China’s economy seeing considerable growth in the third quarter, a large segment of its working class is still feeling effects of the pandemic
- A total of 24.7 per cent of industry-leading Meituan’s 2.95 million delivery riders had at least a bachelor’s degree at the end of July, up from 18 per cent a year earlier
