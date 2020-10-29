China’s central bank is inching closer to the launch of its sovereign digital currency. Photo: Reuters China’s central bank is inching closer to the launch of its sovereign digital currency. Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank is inching closer to the launch of its sovereign digital currency. Photo: Reuters
China’s digital yuan aims to halt US ‘dollarisation’, boost retail payments, ex-central bank governor says

  • Former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan says China’s digital currency aims to push back against US dollar hegemony and boost retail payments
  • Unlike G7 central banks, China is less concerned with the challenges raised by Libra, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Zhou says

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:20pm, 29 Oct, 2020

