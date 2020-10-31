Hi-tech digital garment printers, like these at a Cntop facility in Dongguan, Guangdong province, are helping industry players churn out a wider variety of clothing options on demand. Photo: Cntop
China’s manufacturers embrace ‘smart shops’ to address rapidly changing, and increasingly pickier, consumer tastes
- Hi-tech digital garment printers are helping some industry players churn out a wider variety of clothing options on demand
- Inkjet printing technology also replaces the traditional method of dyeing fabric with harsh chemicals – a major source of water and soil pollution in China for decades
Topic | China manufacturing
