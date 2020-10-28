China’s imports of corn surged to 1.08 million tonnes last month, 675 per cent above the same period last year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s corn imports soar in September as Beijing moves to counter skyrocketing domestic prices
- China’s imports of corn surged to 1.08 million tonnes last month, 675 per cent higher than the same period last year, according to customs data
- Wild weather in Autumn stirred concerns about corn shortages in China, but the government says the country is on track for a bumper harvest
