China has phased out the countercyclical factor used to determine the midpoint of the yuan’s daily trading range against the US dollar. Photo: AP
China discards black box exchange rate factor as foreign investors pour money in
- Chinese banks have phased out the countercyclical factor used to determine the midpoint of the yuan’s daily trading range against the US dollar
- The move reflects confidence the currency will appreciate further as foreign investment is ploughed into Chinese equities and bonds, analysts say
Topic | China economy
