Leaders representing the Eurasian Economic Union’s members gathered at a meeting in Armenia this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, Russia seek to curb use of US dollar in Eurasian trade bloc deals to minimise risks
- Collaboration between China and the Eurasian Economic Union’s five member states has strengthened on the back of China’s Belt and Road Initiative
- The union’s minister of integration and macroeconomics urges the creation of new Eurasian monetary and financial system in the absence of a shared currency among the bloc
Topic | Diplomacy
