Leaders representing the Eurasian Economic Union’s members gathered at a meeting in Armenia this month. Photo: EPA-EFE Leaders representing the Eurasian Economic Union’s members gathered at a meeting in Armenia this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Leaders representing the Eurasian Economic Union’s members gathered at a meeting in Armenia this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China, Russia seek to curb use of US dollar in Eurasian trade bloc deals to minimise risks

  • Collaboration between China and the Eurasian Economic Union’s five member states has strengthened on the back of China’s Belt and Road Initiative
  • The union’s minister of integration and macroeconomics urges the creation of new Eurasian monetary and financial system in the absence of a shared currency among the bloc

Topic |   Diplomacy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 5:00am, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Leaders representing the Eurasian Economic Union’s members gathered at a meeting in Armenia this month. Photo: EPA-EFE Leaders representing the Eurasian Economic Union’s members gathered at a meeting in Armenia this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Leaders representing the Eurasian Economic Union’s members gathered at a meeting in Armenia this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE